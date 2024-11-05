USDA Workshop Sets Research Roadmap for Tackling PFAS Challenges in Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) recently outlined steps toward addressing Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in agricultural soils and waters. In collaboration with the University of Maine and the Center of Excellence for Environmental Monitoring and Mitigation, ARS hosted a three-day workshop with over 150 experts to develop a research roadmap for handling PFAS, a persistent environmental contaminant affecting agricultural operations.

PFAS, often called “forever chemicals” for their inability to naturally break down, has raised concerns among farmers due to its potential to accumulate in plants and animals. Workshop participants discussed the need for innovative solutions, including improved detection methods, understanding PFAS movement in the agricultural system, and developing ways to remove the chemicals from soils and water.

ARS Senior Management Advisor Dr. David Knaebel emphasized that the workshop’s findings will guide efforts to mitigate PFAS impacts on agriculture. The USDA and its partners plan to implement these research insights, creating practical tools and strategies for U.S. farmers to maintain safe, sustainable food systems.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.