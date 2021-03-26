The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to engage with stakeholders about the final hemp production rule that recently went into effect. The Final Rule establishing the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program contains quite a few changes compared to what growers were working with last year. Several updates have been made to testing parameters as well as compliance levels for THC.

“The Agriculture Marketing Service staff is going to begin conducting education and outreach to help people understand the rules’ requirements,” said USDA Deputy Undersecretary Mae Wu. “If there are people in the industry who have specific questions, they can also just contact the AMS directly.”

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Will Be Engaging Producers About New Hemp Rule

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West