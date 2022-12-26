The Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) are accepting applications for new members to serve on agricultural trade advisory committees. Members of the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee advise the administration on implementing and enforcing existing U.S. trade agreements, negotiation of new agreements, and other trade policy matters.

Members of the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees, or ATACs, provide technical advice and guidance on international trade issues that affect specific agricultural commodity sectors. The ATACs focus on trade in animals and animal products, fruits and vegetables, grains, feed, oilseeds, and planting seeds, processed foods, sweeteners and sweetener products, tobacco, cotton, and peanuts. Applicants must have expertise in U.S. agriculture and experience in international trade to be considered for committee membership.

Application instructions are available at fas.usda.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. ET on January 31, 2023.

USDA and USTR Seek New Trade Advisory Committee Members

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.