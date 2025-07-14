USDA Unveils 7-Point National Farm Security Action Plan

A Strategic Blueprint for Safeguarding U.S. Agriculture

In a significant move to fortify the nation’s agricultural sector, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has introduced a comprehensive National Farm Security Action Plan. Announced by USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, the plan outlines seven key priorities aimed at protecting American farmland, food systems, and agricultural innovation from both foreign threats and domestic vulnerabilities.

1. Protecting American Farmland Ownership

At the forefront of the plan is a push to prohibit foreign adversaries from purchasing U.S. farmland. Secretary Rollins emphasized the importance of working with lawmakers and executives at every level of government to enact swift and decisive measures that secure American land for American farmers.

2. Strengthening Agricultural Supply Chain Resilience

To address vulnerabilities exposed by recent global disruptions, the USDA aims to enhance the resilience and reliability of domestic supply chains, ensuring that producers, processors, and consumers are better protected from external shocks.

3. Securing the U.S. Nutrition Safety Net

The plan includes targeted efforts to prevent fraud and block foreign exploitation of nutrition assistance programs, protecting vital services such as SNAP and WIC that serve millions of American families.

4. Defending Agricultural Research and Innovation

The USDA will increase efforts to shield critical research and development in agriculture, ensuring continued innovation in crop science, biotechnology, and sustainable practices remains protected and domestically driven.

5. Prioritizing America First in USDA Programs

Rollins reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the “America First” principle across all USDA programs, including farm loans, food safety standards, and procurement policies.

6. Safeguarding Plant and Animal Health

Controlling the introduction and spread of plant pests and animal diseases is another cornerstone of the plan. USDA will enhance biosecurity protocols and monitoring systems to keep U.S. livestock and crops safe.

7. Protecting Critical Infrastructure

From farms to food processors, the USDA is focused on securing agricultural infrastructure against cyberattacks, sabotage, and logistical disruptions to ensure the integrity of the nation’s food supply chain.

National and State-Level Collaboration

Secretary Rollins concluded her announcement by emphasizing the importance of collaboration across federal agencies and state governments to fully implement the National Farm Security Action Plan.

Reporting by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.