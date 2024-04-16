USDA Trade Mission Seeks New Ag Export Opportunities in India

Under Secretary Alexis Taylor will lead a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trade mission to New Delhi, India in the coming weeks. The delegation includes 47 businesses, 11 State Departments of Agriculture representatives, aiming to tap into India’s growing economy as the world’s fifth-largest. Taylor highlights India’s rising middle class, familiar with American food products, presenting an opportunity for U.S. producers. Over the past two years, U.S. agricultural exports to India have grown by 11 percent. USDA aims to expand market access for American producers, leveraging recent tariff reductions on various products.

The trade mission will take place April 22-25 and includes business meetings, site visits, and market briefings to strengthen trade links and observe consumer food trends. Notable attendees include officials from California, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, and representatives from Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin state departments of agriculture. This initiative aligns with USDA’s commitment to broaden agribusiness trade benefits for American producers.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West