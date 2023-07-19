USDA to Purchase 30 Million Pounds of Almonds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be purchasing more than 30 million pounds of almonds. Valued at $78 million, the purchase is intended to address child nutrition and support domestic food assistance programs. The Almond Alliance announced that the purchase is being made through an award solicitation for Section 32.

“The USDA’s efforts to secure this significant almond allocation is a commendable step towards improving the nutritional support provided to those in need as our industry recovers from the shock waves created by the global supply chain crisis,” Almond Alliance President and CEO Aubrey Bettencourt said in a press release. “This development underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between government agencies, advocacy organizations, and the private sector in addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating habits among vulnerable populations.”

Earlier in the year, the Almond Alliance had encouraged Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to include almonds as part of critical nutrition programs. Through collaboration with congressional leaders, the collective efforts served a critical part in this accomplishment. “Including almonds in these initiatives will contribute to the overall health and well-being of children and individuals who rely on food assistance programs,” said Bettencourt.

The USDA began soliciting offers from suppliers back in June, to fulfill the almond supply requirement. Numerous offers were carefully evaluated for quality and value. Following a thorough assessment, the USDA finalized the purchase to secure a substantial quantity of almonds.

According to the Almond Alliance, approximately 30,307,200 pounds of almonds will be secured by USDA. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on August 15 and conclude on December 31. Bettencourt noted that the acquisition serves as recognition that almonds are a “versatile and highly nutritious food source.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West