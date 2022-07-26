USDA Taking Applications for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for the On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. USDA will be investing $25 million made available through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. At least 10 percent of the overall funding to be made available for On-Farm Trials will be allocated for proposals that will benefit historically underserved producers.

“Through science and innovation, we can develop solutions to tackle the climate crisis, conserve and protect our water, enhance soil health, and create economic opportunities for producers,” Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Terry Cosby said in a news release. “Through On-Farm Trials, partners can work directly with farmers and ranchers to test and adopt new strategies on agricultural lands, accelerating the development and application of conservation that works for producers and the land.”

The On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials component of CIG is intended to support the increased implementation of new conservation approaches. Funding priorities for the fiscal year 2022 are climate-smart agricultural solutions, irrigation water management, nutrient management, and soil health. Projects developed under the On-Farm Trials program are based on collaboration between NRCS and project partners.

A central feature of trial projects is the ability to evaluate the effects that the conservation approaches have. NRCS uses information gathered through On-Farm Trials to develop new business practices, guidance documents, and technical tools. Practice standards can be developed or modified in order to align with project results. Projects will need to generate data results for the analysis of environmental, financial, and social impacts of trials.

Applications for the On-Farm Trials will be accepted through September 22. Incentive payments are awarded to partners to offset some of the risks associated with implementing new conservation approaches. Applicants that are seeking funding as part of a historically underserved community can waive the non-federal match requirements. Eligibility for the program extends to agricultural businesses, nongovernmental organizations involved with agricultural producers, along with non-federal government agencies.

