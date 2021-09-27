USDA Takes Steps to Build More Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive Food Systems

The Department of Agriculture highlighted investments to end hunger and malnutrition at the United Nations Food Systems Summit this week. Speaking of the total $10 billion of investments, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack states, “We must use the power of ingenuity to improve on food systems so they provide safe, nutritious, affordable and accessible food for all.”

USDA also announced the formation of the Coalition of Action on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation. This global, multi-sector coalition will accelerate the transition to more sustainable food systems through agricultural productivity growth.

To help ensure that every child has access to nutritious school meals by 2030, USDA is leading U.S. participation in the coalition on School Meals, which supports comprehensive and effective school feeding programs worldwide.

The United States, led by USDA, is also supporting the global Food is Never Waste Coalition, and reaffirming its commitment to reducing food loss and waste domestically.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.