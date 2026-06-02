California agriculture received significant attention during a recent visit from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who announced nearly $1.7 billion in federal assistance for specialty crop producers while emphasizing the importance of food security, trade opportunities, and long-term support for American farmers.

During a stop in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Rollins highlighted the state’s critical role in feeding both the nation and the world. California produces more agricultural products than any other state, accounting for more than $60 billion in annual farm sales and supplying consumers with everything from almonds and grapes to potatoes, citrus, and vegetables.

One of the major announcements from the visit was the launch of the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) program. The initiative will provide nearly $1.7 billion in support to specialty crop growers facing economic pressures from rising labor costs, input expenses, and international competition. According to Rollins, enrollment began June 1 and will remain open through August 7.

“Specialty crop producers across the nation have faced negative margins and growing economic pressure due to rising labor costs, import pressures, and high input prices,” Rollins said.

The AgNet News Hour team attended the event and also spoke with USDA California State Executive Director Connie Conway, who emphasized the challenges California farmers face before a crop is even planted.

“I think Cal Poly did a study. I think they said it was $1,700 an acre in fees before you even start farming,” Conway said. “That’s not a seed. That’s not a tree. That’s not fertilizer. That’s not diesel. That’s not water.”

Much of the discussion centered on California’s regulatory climate, water management policies, and the future of specialty crop production. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill noted ongoing concerns about water allocations, particularly for growers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley who continue to face restrictions despite recent wet years and strong reservoir levels.

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass also participated in discussions and stressed the importance of maintaining agriculture as a priority for state and federal policymakers. He noted that water availability, labor legislation, international trade, and predator management remain key issues facing farmers heading into the summer growing season.

The program also highlighted growing efforts to expand export opportunities for U.S. specialty crops. Rollins pointed to increasing agricultural exports and new trade agreements that could help California growers access additional international markets.

Throughout the discussion, a recurring theme emerged: the belief that food production should remain a central focus of public policy.

“Food security is national security,” Rollins said during the event.

As California growers continue navigating regulatory challenges, labor shortages, rising production costs, and water concerns, industry leaders say support programs and policy reforms will play an important role in maintaining the state’s position as one of the world’s leading agricultural producers.

For specialty crop producers, the newly announced federal assistance program may provide some near-term relief while larger conversations about water, trade, labor, and agricultural competitiveness continue.

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