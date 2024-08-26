USDA Sets Sights on Expanding Ag Trade Opportunities in Morocco

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is setting sights on expanding agricultural trade opportunities in Morocco. USDA Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will be leading a trade mission to Casablanca, Morocco, December 2-5. Morocco, a stable market with a growing economy, is the second-largest African importer of U.S. agricultural products, with exports reaching $619 million last year.

“This mission presents a pivotal opportunity for U.S. agribusinesses to tap into Morocco’s dynamic market and leverage its strategic position for wider African access,” Taylor said in a press release. “We are committed to facilitating these vital connections and expanding U.S. agricultural exports.”

The mission aims to boost U.S. exports in sectors like beef, dairy, grains, seafood, soybeans, and more. U.S. companies will have business meetings with importers from Morocco and other West African nations, plus receive market insights from trade experts. U.S. exporters interested in joining the mission to bolster trade opportunities in Morocco must apply by August 28.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West