USDA Seeks Public Input on Foreign Investment in U.S. Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is actively seeking feedback on how foreign investment in American agriculture is reported. USDA is urging public participation until February 16, 2024. Changes are being proposed to refine the process of reporting foreign ownership of agricultural land in the United States. The initiative, led by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), centers on enhancing the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) Report form. The purpose is to encompass crucial details about long-term lessees, data assessment regarding the impact of foreign investment on farmers and rural areas, and the inclusion of geospatial information.

Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie emphasized the significance of this effort, stating, “USDA seeks to improve the information that we are collecting about foreign ownership and leasing of U.S. agricultural land.” Bonnie further explained that these updates, coupled with public input, aim to provide more insightful reporting to Congress and the general public.

For those interested in contributing, the public can submit their opinions through the Federal eRulemaking portal, docket FSA-2023-0017. All comments will be posted without alteration and made publicly accessible online.

The proposed revisions include capturing additional data on long-term lessees, who are obligated to report their transactions to USDA. Foreign investors will also be required to provide data assessing the impacts of their investments on agricultural producers and rural communities, as mandated by AFIDA. Furthermore, filers are encouraged to voluntarily provide data that identifies the geographical locations of their land.

The information collected from the public will play a crucial role in developing an electronic submission system for foreign entities and enhancing the accuracy of data reporting. In addition to seeking public input, the FSA has also submitted its AFIDA report to Congress, reinforcing the commitment to transparency and accountability in managing foreign investment in U.S. agriculture.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West