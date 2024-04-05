USDA Seeks Nominees for Mushroom Council

Want to joint the national Mushroom Council. Now’s your chance. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA wants nominations for the Mushroom Council to fill three seats with terms expiring on December 31, 2027, and one seat whose term will expire on December 31, 2025. Nominees may seek nomination to the council for all the open seats that they are eligible for.

The nine-member council includes eight producer members and one importer member. More information is available on the Mushroom Council webpage on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website. The Agricultural Marketing Service policy is that the diversity of the boards, councils, and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors.

Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities and considering the diversity of the population served.

