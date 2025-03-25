USDA Seeks Nominations for Christmas Tree Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for four open seats on the Christmas Tree Promotion Board. These positions are for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2026. The deadline for nominations is June 1, 2025.

The Christmas Tree Promotion Board is responsible for promoting real Christmas trees, educating consumers, and conducting industry research. The board consists of 12 members—11 producers and one importer—who collaborate to support the Christmas tree industry in the United States.

Producers from three regions are eligible for nomination. The Western Region, which includes states such as California, Oregon, and Washington, has two open seats. The Central Region, covering states like Michigan, Missouri, and Texas, has one open seat. The Eastern Region, which includes states such as New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, also has one open seat. Producers who grow trees in multiple regions may only seek nomination in the region where they produce the majority of their trees.

Applications for nomination can be found at realchristmastreeboard.org or by contacting the Christmas Tree Promotion Board’s Executive Director, Marsha Gray, at (517) 242-1630 or mjgray1@charter.net. USDA Marketing Specialist George Webster can also be reached at (202) 365-4172 or George.Webster@usda.gov.

The Christmas Tree Promotion Board operates under the oversight of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to help agricultural industries expand markets and conduct research. The AMS currently oversees 22 such boards, ensuring financial accountability and program integrity.

For producers interested in shaping the future of the Christmas tree industry, this is an opportunity to contribute to market development and consumer outreach. The nomination process is open, and interested producers are encouraged to apply before the June 1, 2025, deadline.

USDA Seeks Nominations for Christmas Tree Promotion Board