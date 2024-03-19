USDA Seeks National Hass Avocado Board Nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Hass Avocado Board to fill eight seats that are set to expire on October 31. Seats include four for domestic producers and four for importers, each with two regular members and two alternates. Nominees can apply for all eligible open seats. Appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning November 1 and ending October 31, 2027.

The current 12-member board is comprised of seven producer members, two importer members, and three swing members. The Board itself is industry-funded and supports the national marketing and promotion of Hass avocados. Voting will take place online and industry members will need to register by April 15 to receive an e-ballot to be able to cast their vote. The deadline for applications is April 1 and additional details are available on the Hass Avocado Board webpage.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West