USDA Seeks Fiscal Year 2024 Suggestions for Plant Protection Projects

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) seeks input for fiscal year 2024 Plant Protection Act funding to protect American agriculture and natural resources. The open period for submitting suggestions for Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program (PPDMDPP) funding runs through August 9, 2023.

APHIS will provide $75 million in plant protection funding for the projects, including at least $7.5 million for projects under the National Clean Plant Network (NCPN). APHIS will set aside up to $4 million in funding to support Tribes, Tribal organizations and universities, as well as other minority-affiliated organizations. Under the Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program, APHIS provides funding to its partners to help them safeguard against, detect, and respond to invasive plant pests and diseases.

Climate change has increased the level of plant pest infestations and disease infection, allowed pests to produce more generations each year, and extended the suitable habitat for plant pests.

New for this year is the change from the use of Metastorm for suggestion submissions to the use of ServiceNow. ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that will deliver a consistent, user-friendly experience during the suggestion submission process. The platform is designed to be less cumbersome and more intuitive to navigate than Metastorm. See the PPDMDPP website for additional information.

To submit suggestions, visit www.aphis.usda.gov.

