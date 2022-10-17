The Department of Agriculture seeks public comment on how it should implement Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act. The provision aims to assist the nation’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs. Section 22007 provides a transformative opportunity for USDA to help farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners impacted by discrimination in USDA farm lending programs.

IRA Section 22007 directs USDA to provide financial assistance to producers who have experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs and has appropriated $2.2 billion for this purpose.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “These actions further build on USDA’s commitment to use all the tools it has available to help farmers.”

The request for information in the Federal Register asks several questions on how USDA should design and administer the program. The 30-day comment period opened Friday, October 14, and closes on November 14.

USDA Seeks Comment on Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.