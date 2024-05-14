USDA Seeking Producer Feedback for June Survey Reports

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting two crucial mid-year surveys: the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey, reaching out to nearly 3,000 producers in California to assess crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2024. Producers can respond online, by phone, or mail, providing data on planted and harvested acreage, grain stocks, and livestock inventory.

“When producers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2024 crop year,” NASS Pacific Regional Director Gary Keough said in a news release. “The results are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others to inform a wide range of decisions.”

NASS assures the confidentiality of individual responses, publishing only aggregate data. Responding to these surveys is vital for the sustainability of U.S. agriculture. The collected information will be published in USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on June 28, 2024, and will contribute to various other agricultural reports and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West