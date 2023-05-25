USDA Seeking Feedback on Prevented Planting Coverage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently looking for industry input on proposed changes to prevented planting insurance coverage. A Request for Information was recently published seeking feedback on several different prevented planting topics. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is organizing a series of listening sessions as part of outreach efforts to garner industry feedback.

“We truly care what our customers – the Nation’s agricultural producers – have to say. That’s why we’re hosting listening sessions in 11 states in addition to accepting written comments,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said in a news release. “We listen to their needs so that we can adapt, improve, and help them manage their risks and provide better opportunities to protect their operations.”

The proposed changes include adjustments to prevented planting coverage based on harvest prices for revenue protection insurance. Input is also being sought on industry challenges or experiences since the “1 in 4” rule was implemented nationwide. Additionally, RMA is considering reinstating the +10 additional coverage option under the proposal. Several questions have been put forth in the Federal Register as part of the proposed changes. RMA is seeking answers to whether prevented planting costs are higher for contracted crops and how prevented planting payments should be calculated. Finally, industry members are being asked to consider the likelihood of paying additional premiums for expanded benefits.

More than a dozen in-person sessions will be held over the coming months in multiple states including California and Arizona. California sessions will be held in Tulelake and Davis on July 27 and 28, respectively. The Arizona listening session is scheduled for August 22 at the Maricopa Agricultural Center. A virtual listing session is also being hosted via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, June 8 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Brian German
Ag News Director, AgNet West