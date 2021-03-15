The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking the public for feedback about coronavirus response grants and the food purchase program. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking comment on grant programs supporting food processing, distribution, producers, and other businesses listed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Comments regarding the development, coordination and implementation of grant programs can be submitted on the online portal through March 31. AMS will also be holding a virtual listening session on Thursday, March 18. The webinar will be an opportunity for groups and individuals to provide feedback on how USDA can best use the resources available to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Seeking Comments on Coronavirus Response Grants

