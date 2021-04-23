The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking for public comment to help guide the development of a new Rural Renewable Energy Pilot Program. A total of $10 million has been provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for USDA to develop a program supporting rural communities’ efforts to expand renewable energy. The request for information is intended to help guide the new programs development.

The new program seeks to address American energy needs while also combatting issues of climate change and providing economic opportunities in rural areas. Written comments will need to be submitted through the Federal eRulemaking Portal by April 29.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Seeking Comment on Rural Renewable Energy Pilot Program

