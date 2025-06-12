USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins Highlights Trade Wins, Disaster Aid, and Regulatory Cuts in House Testimony

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins appeared before the House Agriculture Committee this week, presenting an assertive outline of the USDA’s priorities and accomplishments during her first 118 days in office under the Trump administration.

In her opening remarks, Secretary Rollins emphasized a bold, farmer-first agenda, touting major actions in trade, disaster relief, regulatory reform, and food security. “The hardworking Americans who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation and the world are at the center of everything we do at USDA,” Rollins told lawmakers.

Among the most immediate impacts, Rollins credited the USDA’s swift response to the avian flu outbreak for dramatically lowering egg prices—wholesale down by 65% and retail prices following at 25%. She also highlighted action on foreign disease outbreaks like the New World screwworm and efforts to cut red tape for poultry producers by removing duplicative data collection and extending line speed waivers.

Rollins gave particular focus to the rapid distribution of disaster assistance. In just eight weeks, over $7.7 billion was sent to more than 500,000 farmers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program. An additional $1 billion in emergency livestock relief has also been issued, with the USDA on track to meet deadlines for other pending disaster programs.

The Secretary also pointed to success in expanding market access abroad. “We’ve opened five new markets around the world,” she stated, adding that she had already met with partners in the UK and Italy and plans visits to Vietnam, Japan, India, and South America in the coming weeks.

Rollins closed her testimony by emphasizing fiscal responsibility, claiming that a review of contracts, DEI programs, and USDA operations has already yielded $5.5 billion in savings. “We are leaving no stone unturned,” she said, positioning her department as a key player in both domestic economic revival and international trade reform.

“As the 33rd Secretary of Agriculture,” Rollins concluded, “I’m proud to be at the helm of Abraham Lincoln’s People’s Department, fighting for the very foundation of our American way of life”.

