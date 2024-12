New World screwworm (NWS, Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a devastating pest. When NWS fly larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh of a living animal, they cause serious, often deadly damage to the animal. NWS can infest livestock, pets, wildlife, occasionally birds, and in rare cases, people.

Courtesy of USDA/APHIS

If you’ve been a cattle producer for a long time, you may remember the last time that the New World screwworm harmed livestock here in the U.S. C.J. Miller reports how USDA is working to prevent the pest from making a comeback.

USDA on Screwworm Control