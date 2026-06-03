The AgNet News Hour continued its coverage of federal agricultural initiatives with conversations featuring USDA Rural Development State Director Bryan Anguiano and former San Diego County Farm Bureau President Dana Groot. The discussions focused on water infrastructure, rural economic development, specialty crop agriculture, and the challenges facing farmers throughout California.

Fresh off a visit to California by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, USDA officials emphasized the importance of supporting agriculture and rural communities across the state. Bryan Anguiano, who serves as California State Director for USDA Rural Development, said his agency plays a key role in funding infrastructure projects, economic development, and water systems that support farming communities.

“We help provide the resources needed for infrastructure, for job creation, and really for the next generation of rural communities,” Anguiano said.

Water remained a central topic throughout the broadcast. Anguiano noted that USDA programs assist municipalities, counties, and water districts with financing projects such as pipelines, water tanks, and system improvements. He stressed that reliable water infrastructure is essential for both agricultural production and rural quality of life.

“Water means jobs,” Anguiano explained, noting that rural communities depend on stable water supplies to support both agriculture and economic development.

The show also featured an extended conversation with former San Diego County Farm Bureau President Dana Groot, who highlighted the unique agricultural landscape of Southern California. While many consumers associate San Diego County with avocados and citrus, Groot explained that the region is also home to the nation’s largest concentration of nursery and floriculture production.

“San Diego is the largest county in the country for nursery and floriculture products,” Groot said, noting that greenhouse, ornamental plant, and nursery production accounts for roughly $1 billion of the county’s agricultural value.

Groot discussed the challenges facing growers in one of California’s most expensive regions. Land costs, labor expenses, housing shortages, and increasing regulations continue to place pressure on family farming operations. He noted that many farms in San Diego County average only about 10 acres in size and rely heavily on specialty crops that require significant labor and management.

One of the most pressing concerns for growers in the region is water. According to Groot, agricultural water costs in San Diego County are among the highest in the nation, reaching approximately $3,000 per acre-foot in some cases. Much of the region’s supply comes from imported sources, making long-term affordability a major concern.

The interview also addressed concerns about declining acreage, regulatory burdens, and the future of family farming in California. Groot warned that increasing production costs continue to challenge the next generation of farmers and make succession planning more difficult.

“We grow what we call specialty crops,” Groot said. “The specialty crop nature of our production is really considered high-value inventory.”

Throughout the discussion, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill emphasized the importance of maintaining California’s agricultural production capacity while improving water management and reducing barriers that impact growers. Water infrastructure, labor availability, housing affordability, and regulatory reform were recurring themes throughout the broadcast.

The program also highlighted concerns over the future of avocado production in Southern California. Groot noted that some growers are considering shutting off water to large acreage blocks due to rising costs, creating both economic and environmental concerns for the region.

The broadcast concluded with optimism that increased attention from federal agricultural officials could help address some of the long-standing challenges facing California agriculture, particularly in rural communities dependent on water infrastructure and specialty crop production.

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