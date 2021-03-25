USDA Rounding Out Fundamental Staff Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is continuing to fill other key staff appointments within the department. Sandra Eskin has been named Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety after serving as Project Director for Food Safety at The Pew Charitable Trusts. Eskin has extensive experience with consumer protection issues such as food safety, as well as food and drug labeling.

“Sandra’s deep experience in food safety will strengthen USDA’s dedication to ensuring a safe, secure food supply for consumers and help to protect the safety of federal meat inspectors and workers throughout the food chain,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release.

Other staff appointments include Eyang Garrison being named Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Secretary. Eyang has served in a variety of roles at USDA, including Program Analyst for the Food and Nutrition Service and Legislative Analyst in the Office of Congressional Relations. Before coming over to USDA, Eyang served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge of Ohio.

March has been a busy month for USDA. Other staff appointments were made earlier in the month, filling in key leadership positions. With the most recent announcement, Jeremy Adamson has been named Policy Advisor for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs in the Foreign Agricultural Service. Adamson has a broad agricultural background having worked for Certis USA, Corteva Agrisciences, and Nutrien in various capacities. Edyael Casaperalta has also been named Senior Policy Advisor for the Rural Utilities Services agency. Casaperalta has served as ACI Project Manager for AMERIND and has more than seven years of experience with the Center for Rural Strategies as a Research and Program Associate.

“We are honored to have professionals of the caliber of Eyang, Jeremy and Edyael join our team,” said Vilsack. “Their talents will help us build back a stronger, more nimble and more equitable USDA that serves all Americans.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West