The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a second round of marketing assistance for specialty crops—delivering critical financial support for America’s blueberry growers.

USDA Rolls Out New Round of Blueberry Grower Support

Kasey Cronquist, President of the North American Blueberry Council, welcomed the announcement with strong praise. “This additional funding is a game-changer for family farms that power our nation’s blueberry industry,” Cronquist stated. “It reinforces the administration’s commitment to rural economies and small-scale growers working hard to meet rising demand.”

This new round of USDA support arrives as production costs continue to climb and market volatility challenges grower profitability. The funding is aimed at helping producers stay afloat and reinvest in vital on-farm infrastructure, labor, and crop quality improvements.

Cronquist emphasized the Council’s advocacy efforts that led to this inclusion. “Our team has worked closely with federal officials to ensure that blueberries—and other specialty crops—are part of the broader national ag support conversation.”

The timing is critical. Consumer demand for blueberries is projected to reach $13.53 billion in value, according to market research. To meet this demand responsibly, growers must scale operations while maintaining high standards for sustainability and fruit quality.

This strategic USDA initiative signals more than financial aid—it is a vote of confidence in the future of U.S. specialty crops and the growers who sustain them.