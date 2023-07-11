How the USDA is helping poultry producers keep the bird flu from spreading. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA has several informational resources to help poultry producers protect their flocks from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Chief Veterinarian Rosemary Sifford says at the center of the effort is the “Defend the Flock” educational program.

“[There is] lots of activities and information available online to help producers of all types look at their biosecurity, look at their management practices and help them to learn to use very strong tools to avoid disease and reduction of all kinds of particularly high path avian influenza,” she said in an interview with USDA reporter Rod Bain.

The campaign has been around for several years, and now new funding is helping to expand informational resources offered by USDA.

“We’re hoping to also use some of this funding to help us in our preparation and building our capacity to respond to these events through things like some additional biosecurity training and some additional work on developing templates for biosecurity audits and materials to help producers improve their biosecurity,” she said.

You can find the resources online at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/defend-the-flock-program.

USDA Resources for Preventing HPAI

