By Hectonichus – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikipedia Image

The invasive Old World Climbing Fern was introduced to Florida’s ecosystem from southeast Asia around 1965. It soon dominated the state’s native vegetation, infesting more than 100,000 acres in a short amount of time. The fern spreads quickly and has destroyed numerous native plant populations, smothering trees and shrubs with vines that can grow up to 90 feet in length.

Now, researchers have found that one species of the fern-feeding snout moth is a successful deterrent to this invasive fern. ARS researchers studied the snout moth’s external wing patterns, dissected its insides, specifically the genitalia and wings, and compared it to other southeast Asian moth species. All of the snout moth’s immature stages, including larvae, and pupae, had never been seen before and were considered new to science.

ARS researchers and research partners for the state of Florida are working together to deter the spread of this invasive fern throughout the nation.

USDA Research Identifies Moths that Slow the Spread of Invasive Fern

