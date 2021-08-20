The Department of Agriculture released the 2021 Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report. The report is conducted every other year and presents data on farm computer usage, including computer access, ownership or leasing, farm business use, and internet access. The findings show that 82 percent of farms reported having access to the internet, with 98 percent paying for access. In 2021, 29 percent of farms used the internet to purchase agricultural inputs, which increased five percent from 2019.

Additionally, 21 percent of farms used the internet to market agricultural activities, increasing two percent from 2019. In 2021, 50 percent of internet-connected farms utilized a broadband connection, while 70 percent of internet-connected farms had access through a cellular data plan. Additionally, 67 percent of farms had a desktop or laptop computer, while 77 percent of farms had a smartphone. USDA collected the data as part of the June Agricultural Survey.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USDA Reports on Farm Computer Usage and Ownership