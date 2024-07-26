USDA Report Highlights Slowing Specialty Crop Trade with China

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that American specialty crop trade with China has been on the decline over the past several years. In 2023, the U.S. exported various specialty crops to China, including $1.2 billion in tree nuts, $86 million in fresh fruit, $70 million in processed fruit, and $35 million in processed vegetables.

While tree nut exports have surged nearly 400 percent since 2017, fresh fruit exports have significantly declined from $226 million to $86 million, largely due to improved Chinese domestic production, retaliatory tariffs, and free trade agreements with competitors. Despite tariffs, U.S. tree nuts remain popular in China, but market share has declined.

Fresh fruit exports, such as cherries, oranges, and apples, have plummeted due to increased competition from high-quality domestic and imported products. Processed fruit exports have also dropped by 48 percent since 2017, while fresh and processed vegetable exports have decreased due to China’s increased local production. Trade with China is critical for U.S. specialty crop producers and the report notes that targeted marketing efforts will be needed to maintain the market share.

