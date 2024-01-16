Another chance to sign up for continuous CRP. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA is again accepting applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program signup. The program from the Farm Service Agency provides ag producers and other landowners with conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments. It also includes the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program offered by FSA partners.

In addition, those already participating in CRP can now apply to re-enroll if their contracts expire this year. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says, “Continuous CRP is one of the best conservation tools we can provide producers and landowners.” He says, “Whether a producer wants to focus on water quality benefits or work with one of our partners to address natural resource concerns in their area, the program offers many options to help meet those resource conservation goals.”

To submit an offer, producers and landowners should contact their local FSA office by July 31.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

USDA Reopens Signup for Continuous CRP

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.