Trump Administration Moves Forward with USDA Restructuring

In a significant shift for federal agricultural policy and administration, the Trump administration has announced a sweeping relocation of most U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees from Washington, D.C. to regional hubs across the country. This move marks the first phase of a broader agency reorganization strategy designed to decentralize operations and improve regional access.

Report by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West:

USDA Relocates Workforce to Regional Hubs in Major Reorganization

Five Regional Hubs to Replace D.C. Headquarters

Under the plan, USDA will relocate the majority of its headquarters staff to five newly designated regional hubs located in:

Raleigh, North Carolina

Kansas City, Missouri

Indianapolis, Indiana

Fort Collins, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah

This decentralization effort will result in a significant reduction of USDA’s presence in Washington, D.C., with many buildings being vacated or having their use re-evaluated. According to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the department is focusing on efficient restructuring rather than downsizing through layoffs.

No Large-Scale Layoffs Planned

Rollins emphasized that the reorganization is not intended as a large-scale workforce reduction. Instead, 15,364 USDA employees have voluntarily chosen to defer resignation, and much of the previous workforce reduction has already been achieved through voluntary retirements. The department intends to continue relying on voluntary programs to manage staffing levels going forward.

D.C. Headquarters to Retain Limited Staff

Upon completion of the reorganization, USDA expects to retain a maximum of 2,000 employees at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. This marks a dramatic shift in the agency’s structure and could have long-term implications for how agricultural policy is administered and developed at the federal level.