USDA Releases Updated Guidance on Labeling

The USDA announced the availability of updated guidelines that make recommendations to strengthen the documentation that supports animal-raising or environment-related claims on meat or poultry product labels. The action builds on the work USDA has already undertaken to protect consumers from false and misleading labels.

“These updates will help level the playing field for businesses who are truthfully using these claims and ensure that people can trust the labels when they buy meat and poultry products,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. Animal-raising claims like “Raised Without Antibiotics” or “Grass-Fed” and environmental claims like “Raised Using Regenerative Agriculture Practices” are voluntary marketing claims detailing certain aspects of how the animals are raised or how the producers maintain and improve the environment.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service reviews the evidence to support these claims that can only be included on meat and poultry labels once they’ve been approved by the agency.

