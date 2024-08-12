USDA Providing $400 Million to Support Water Management in the West

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an investment of $400 million to help support at least 18 irrigation districts in the West. Districts across various states, including Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, and California, have been provisionally selected for a USDA program that may award up to $15 million each. These districts will work with producers to voluntarily reduce water consumption while maintaining commodity production.

“USDA is taking an ‘all hands’ approach to help address this challenge, including these new partnerships with irrigation districts to support producers,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “We want to scale up the tools available to keep farmers farming, while also voluntarily conserving water and expanding markets for water-saving commodities.”

Producers will receive payments and adopt various water conservation strategies like irrigation improvements and management shifts. Producers will be paid to voluntarily reduce water use while maintaining commodity production through improved irrigation, management practices, and innovative strategies. This initiative is expected to save 50,000 acre-feet of water across 250,000 acres of irrigated land and expand sustainable market opportunities.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West