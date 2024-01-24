USDA Provides Awards for Organic Market Development and Promotion

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has allocated $9.75 million across 10 grant projects through the Organic Market Development Grant (OMDG). This initiative aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to creating new and improved markets for farmers and aiding those interested in transitioning to organic production. The funded projects, distributed in states like California, Colorado, and Vermont, aim to enhance and establish organic markets, ultimately boosting domestic consumption of organic agricultural products.

The projects will deliver information and services to over 20,000 producers and 20,000 buyers, expanding market opportunities for organic farmers. USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt expressed enthusiasm for these efforts to generate new revenue streams and value-added opportunities for the organic industry. The OMDG, part of the USDA Organic Transition Initiative, complements various programs supporting existing and transitioning organic farmers, such as conservation assistance, mentorship programs, and crop insurance support. The grants prioritize projects addressing specific market needs for organic grains, livestock feed, dairy, fibers, legumes, and other rotational crops.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West