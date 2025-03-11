An independent commission has ruled that thousands of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees terminated by the Trump administration must be reinstated, at least temporarily. The commission found that the firings violated civil service protections designed to shield career employees from political influence.

According to Bloomberg Law, the Merit Systems Protection Board determined there were reasonable grounds to believe that the USDA unlawfully dismissed more than 5,000 probationary employees. As a result, the Board has ordered their reinstatement while the Office of Special Counsel continues its investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that since the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce began, an estimated 20,000 federal employees have been terminated, while another 75,000 have accepted buyouts. These figures are part of a broader restructuring of the 2.3-million-member federal civilian workforce.

Probationary workers generally have less than a year of service in their current positions, though many are long-time federal employees. The Department of Government Efficiency is leading an unprecedented effort to streamline the federal bureaucracy, a move that has sparked both support and criticism.

USDA Ordered to Reinstate Over 5,000 Probationary Workers

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

