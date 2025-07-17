USDA Launches New Aid Program for Disaster-Stricken Farmers and Ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has officially opened the sign-up period for its new Supplemental Disaster Relief Program, aimed at supporting farmers and ranchers who experienced crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024. The announcement was made by USDA and further detailed by American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economist Danny Munch in a report from AgNet West’s Lorrie Boyer.

USDA Opens Sign-Up for Supplemental Disaster Relief Program

Who Is Eligible for the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program?

Eligibility for stage one of the program is limited to producers who received a crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) payment related to a qualifying natural disaster. Qualifying events include:

Drought

Floods

Freezes

Wildfires

In addition to having received one of these payments, producers must also meet standard USDA income and conservation compliance rules. Importantly, applicants must not have already received a 2022 Emergency Relief (ER) Program payment for the same crop year.

Funding and Structure of the Program

The program is backed by $16 billion in aid from the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025, which was passed by Congress at the end of the previous year. This announcement pertains specifically to stage one of the program. According to Munch, this funding will be distributed across both stages, with details for stage two expected at a later date.

How to Apply: Pre-Filled Forms and FSA Support

To streamline the application process, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will mail pre-filled applications to eligible producers using data from existing crop insurance records.

Farmers may also contact their local FSA office to obtain the necessary forms. Once received, applicants must:

Complete and return the signed forms

Ensure all documentation is current and on file

Commit to maintaining crop insurance or NAP coverage for the next two years

Payments will be calculated by increasing current insurance coverage levels using a USDA-defined factor.

Where to Get More Information

Producers looking for more information about the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program can visit the Market Intel page at fb.org. The USDA and AFBF encourage all eligible farmers and ranchers to take action promptly during the open sign-up period.

—Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West