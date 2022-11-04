USDA Opens 2023 Agricultural Outlook Forum Registration

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently opened registration for the 99th Agricultural Outlook Forum. The 2023 event is back in person, held February 23-24, at the Crystal City Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. Additionally, all sessions will be live-streamed, and participants can attend the event in person or virtually. Registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendance, however, there is no cost for attending the Forum virtually.

The 2023 event will feature comments from USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer as he unveils USDA’s initial forecast for the agricultural economy, commodity markets, and trade in 2023. Additionally, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will deliver the event’s keynote address. More than 100 subject matter experts, executives and academics will discuss the largest issues impacting agriculture today and potential solutions, including supply chain challenges, climate-smart agriculture and more.

More than 4,500 people attended the 2022 virtual Forum.

