USDA Office Closures Scaled Back Amid Growing Tensions and Revisions

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will now close fewer than half of the offices initially targeted under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative launched by the Trump administration. The change comes amid mounting scrutiny and rising tensions between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, whose interactions have drawn national attention in recent weeks.

Initially, DOGE listed at least 110 USDA offices across nine agencies for lease cancellation. The plan, made public in March, aimed to generate roughly $59.3 million in contract savings. However, nearly three months later, the DOGE website now shows just 49 USDA offices slated for closure, with projected savings of $19.5 million—a dramatic reduction in scope.

In addition to the USDA changes, the broader federal strategy for office consolidation appears to be shrinking. DOGE’s overall list of canceled government leases has dropped from 793 in March to 485 closures as of early June.

Despite the updates, questions remain about the accuracy of the current data. Several USDA offices originally listed have been quietly removed from the DOGE website without explanation. The fluctuating figures suggest internal reassessments or political recalibrations behind the scenes.

With lease closures tied to evolving budgetary strategies and political priorities, it remains to be seen whether DOGE’s goals will be met—or quietly abandoned.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.