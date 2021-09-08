Corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen will soon have another option for crop insurance coverage. Starting in the 2022 crop year, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will offer the Post Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE) in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use this practice that’s considered better for natural resources and saves money for producers. To “split-apply” nitrogen, growers make multiple fertilizer applications during the growing season rather than providing all of the crop’s nitrogen requirements with a single treatment before or during planting.

RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy says, “USDA is committed to building insurance options that encourage the use of practices that are better for the environment and producers’ bottom lines. We can offer the PACE thanks to the cooperation of four partners, including the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association.”

Split application of nitrogen can help to lower input costs as well as help runoff or leaching of nutrients into waterways and groundwater. This is because it’s used in more targeted amounts over multiple applications, rather than one large application.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USDA Offers New Insurance Option for Split-Apply Nitrogen