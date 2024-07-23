USDA Nutrition Hubs

Building better nutrition in underserved areas. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA efforts to build nutrition hubs focused on historically underserved communities will soon become a network for scientific information and research. USDA Nutrition Hub Co-Director Joynetta Bell-Kelly explains how the Southern University pilot hub will soon network with recently announced hubs to develop strategies for better health outcomes through improved nutrition.

“We look at the relationship that we have with the USDA Nutrition Hub and we’re going to work to define a new architecture to better integrate and coordinate collective work of research, the extension, and education agencies to actually improve food and nutrition security and reduce the burden of diet related chronic diseases,” she said. “So, you say, how do we do that? So, there are four pillars: Building current and future workforce capacity for transdisciplinary approaches between research and extension. We are developing collaborations and partnerships with organizations. The third overarching goal is to develop and disseminate science-based nutrition information. And [fourth] fostering research and training opportunities in human nutrition research.”

