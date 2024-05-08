USDA-NRCS Provides Conservation Programs for Organic Producers

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has a variety of programs that benefit producers across the Southeast in many ways and on many operations. This includes through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

And if you are an organic producer, yes this includes you. Last year, NRCS started providing assistance for a new organic management conservation practice as part of USDA’s Organic Transition Initiative. The new organic management practice allows flexibility for producers to get the assistance and education they need, such as attending workshops or requesting help from experts or mentors. It supports organic conservation activities and practices required for organic certification and may provide foregone income reimbursement for dips in production during the transition period.

NRCS encourages any agricultural producer or forest landowner to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices in fiscal year 2024. They can provide technical and financial assistance for conservation practices that are popular among organic as well as traditional producers. This includes cover crops, integrated pest management, drip irrigation, high tunnels and rotational grazing.

Learn more on NRCS Organic Agriculture webpage, or contact NRCS at your local USDA Service Center.