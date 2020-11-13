A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has confirmed the findings of other recent reports highlighting the value of the organic sector. The results of the 2019 Organic Survey details the success that the organic industry has been having in recent years. Last year saw an increase of more than 30 percent from 2016 numbers in terms of sales, with a total of just under $10 billion. The number of organic farms also saw a significant increase.

The report showed there are nearly 17,000 certified organic farms in the U.S., an increase of 17 percent over 2016. Acreage also experienced a moderate increase of nine percent, with 5.5 million certified acres of organic production. The survey revealed that the organic sector is poised for even further growth with many producers indicating plans for increasing production and organic acreage.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA-NASS Report Affirms Continued Growth of Organic Sector

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West