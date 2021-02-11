The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working to understand the financial well-being of California producers. For the next several months USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be gathering information from California’s farmers and ranchers in an effort to better understand economic conditions in agriculture. The agency is working on the third and final phase of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey.

Information about farm economics and production practices will be collected with a goal of obtaining the most accurate data possible. More than 30,000 producers nationwide will be contacted by NASS, including more than 2,300 in California. The survey asks for information about operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The data that is gathered will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report that will be coming out in July.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Measuring Financial Well-Being of California Farmers and Ranchers

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West