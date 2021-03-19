The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that additional funding will be made available for the Value-Added Producer Grant Program this year. The additional funding is being made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The grant funding is intended to support farmers and ranchers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With another $35 million dollars in additional funding being made available, there will be a total of $76 million in funding support that will be accessible through the program. USDA has also extended the application deadline to Tuesday, May 4. Grants can be used for the development of new products from raw agricultural products or to help promote new markets for established products. Those interested in the program are encouraged to begin the application process now, with application toolkits available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Makes Additional Funding Available for Value-Added Produce Grant Program

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West