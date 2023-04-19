USDA Makes $20 Million Available to Improve Rural Broadband Services

The new Broadband Technical Assistance (BTA) Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides support to bolster rural broadband services. A total of $20 million is being invested in technical assistance resources. The funding is available for projects like feasibility studies, network designs, and broadband financial assistance applications. Support for the initiative is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in providing a total of $65 billion to address high-speed internet needs.

Three funding categories are available through the BTA program. Up to $7.5 million is available for Technical Assistance Providers. Technical Assistance Recipients can receive as much as $250,000 of up to $7.5 million that is being made available. Up to $5 million is available for Projects Supporting Cooperatives. Applicants can request as much as $1 million for projects supporting broadband cooperatives to benefit rural communities.

“USDA is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-speed internet. That’s how you grow the economy – not just in rural communities, but across the nation,” USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small said in a press release. “USDA is partnering with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to this critical service which in turn boosts opportunity and helps build bright futures.”

Several key priorities have been noted for the program. Improving infrastructure within rural communities and ensuring access to USDA Rural Development programs and benefits. The BTA program is also encouraging applicants to consider projects to increase climate resilience through the support of rural communities.

Some eligible applicants for the program include corporations, cooperatives or mutual organizations, state or local agencies, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations. Applications will need to be submitted electronically no later than June 20. Project eligibility depends on expanding rural broadband services within federally defined areas.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West