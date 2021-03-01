USDA Leadership Continues Taking Shape with Recent Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been announcing new personnel to key positions within the department. Notable USDA leadership appointments include Gloria Montaño Greene as Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). USDA also announced the appointment of Zach Ducheneaux as Administrator of the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“We are honored to have professionals of the caliber of Gloria and Zach join our team,” Chief of Staff in the Office of the Secretary, Katharine Ferguson said in a news release. “With their leadership of USDA farm and conservation programs, we will create new market opportunities and streams of income for farmers, ranchers and producers that address climate change and environmental challenges, strengthen local and regional food systems, and lead the world in food, fiber and feed production for export.”

Montaño Greene was previously appointed by President Obama to serve as State Executive Director for FSA in Arizona. Her experience also includes having served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona. Currently, Montaño Greene serves as Deputy Director for Chispa Arizona.

Ducheneaux operates a ranch in South Dakota with his brothers. He also serves on the board of Project H3LP!, a nonprofit started by his family to offer therapy through horsemanship. Ducheneaux currently serves as Executive Director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council. The council represents 80,000 Native American producers of all Federally Recognized Tribes.

Overall USDA leadership was confirmed recently with Tom Vilsack once again taking up the position of Agriculture Secretary. Other areas of the department are also taking shape with recent announcements from USDA. Lynn Overmann has been named Senior Advisor for Data and Technology in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration. Bidisha Bhattacharyya has been selected to be Senior Policy Advisor for FSA. Maribel Duran was named Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations in the Office of the Secretary. Valerie McMakin was named Legislative Analyst in the Office of Congressional Relations.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West