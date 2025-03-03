USDA to Lead March Trade Mission to Guatemala

ANTIGUA , GUATEMALA: Coffee plantation in Antigua Guatemala.

Coffee is an important element of Guatemala’s economy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will lead a trade mission to Guatemala from March 3-7, aiming to strengthen trade partnerships and expand U.S. agricultural exports throughout Central America. The delegation will include representatives from more than two dozen agribusinesses, trade organizations, and two state departments of agriculture.

“Expanding export opportunities for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses remains a top priority for the USDA,” said Mark Slupek, Acting Associate Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service. “This trade mission will help connect U.S. producers with key buyers in Central America, fostering economic growth on both sides.”

As the largest and most populous economy in Central America, Guatemala continues to experience steady economic growth. In 2024, it was the region’s largest market for U.S. agricultural products and ranked 16th globally, with exports totaling $1.9 billion. That same year, U.S. agricultural exports to Honduras reached $1.4 billion, while exports to El Salvador totaled $832 million.

Guatemala and its neighboring countries benefit from the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR), which facilitates trade and market access for U.S. agricultural products.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.