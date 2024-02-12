USDA Launches Working Lands Climate Corps

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has introduced the Working Lands Climate Corps, a part of President Biden’s American Climate Corps initiative. The initiative seeks to train young individuals as climate and conservation leaders. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small announced the program, emphasizing its role in fostering economic benefits through climate-smart agricultural solutions. In collaboration with AmeriCorps, The Corps Network, and the National Association of Conservation Districts, the initiative seeks to create service opportunities for over 100 young people in its first cohort. Torres Small underscored the program’s aim to support farmers and ranchers while addressing climate change challenges in rural communities.

The Working Lands Climate Corps will provide technical training and career pathways for participants. The initiative has garnered significant interest, with more than 50,000 individuals expressing interest in participating. To facilitate engagement, webinars will be held on February 15 and 20 to provide additional information for interested organizations. The request for proposals from eligible host organizations is open until March 8, 2024.

A key partner in the initiative, the National Association of Conservation Districts, will organize training for members, focusing on climate-smart agriculture practices, conservation, and resilience planning. The Corps Network, supported by philanthropic funds, will oversee the initial investment for the Working Lands Climate Corps. The program aims to equip members with technical skills, education awards, and career pathways while fostering outreach and education on climate-smart agriculture.

Through this initiative, participants will gain valuable skills aligned with the clean energy economy, contributing to environmental stewardship and community resilience. The Working Lands Climate Corps, a vital component of this effort, offers technical training, education awards, and career pathways for young individuals interested in climate-smart agriculture. Through partnerships with organizations like AmeriCorps and The Corps Network, the initiative provides opportunities for young people to make a meaningful impact in rural communities across the country.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West