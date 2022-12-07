USDA Launches New Virtual Nutrition Center of Excellence

Using nutrition to fight cancer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced the new Agricultural Science Center of Excellence for Nutrition and Diet for Better Health (ASCEND for Better Health). The virtual center is part of President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot effort to end cancer as we know it.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “The virtual center will connect existing resources, including people and programs, to leverage expertise and increase coordination and cooperation.”

USDA is enhancing its research focus on precision nutrition science to better understand the needs of underserved communities. According to USDA, the research complements efforts to advance food and nutrition security – consistent and equitable access to healthy, safe, and affordable foods essential to optimal health and well-being.

The World Cancer Research Fund claims 30 to 50 percent of all cancer cases are preventable by following a healthy diet and lifestyle. As part of the announcement, USDA convened a panel of experts that discussed nutrition’s role in improving overall health and reducing risks for diet-related chronic diseases.

