USDA Launches Bold Food Safety Initiative

At the grand opening of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) newly modernized Midwestern Food Safety Laboratory, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced a comprehensive new plan to strengthen national food safety efforts. The initiative reflects USDA’s continued commitment to preventing foodborne illnesses and protecting the public.

USDA Lab Opens with Food Safety Focus

FSIS to Play Central Role

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which is tasked with ensuring the safety, wholesomeness, and accurate labeling of meat, poultry, and egg products, will be at the forefront of the new plan. With improved tools and modernized processes, FSIS will be better equipped to protect the nation’s food supply.

Collaboration Across Federal Agencies

To ensure food safety throughout the entire supply chain, USDA will continue working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These partnerships are crucial to identifying and addressing emerging threats to food safety.

Leadership Reaffirms Commitment

Secretary Rollins stated that the USDA is “charting a bold new course” in food safety, giving consumers confidence that their meat, poultry, and egg products meet best-in-class standards. According to USDA, President Trump remains dedicated to maintaining the safest, most abundant, and affordable food supply in the world.

A Safer Food Future

The opening of the updated laboratory and the introduction of the new safety plan represent a major milestone in USDA’s mission. By reinforcing interagency cooperation and upgrading inspection capabilities, USDA aims to raise the bar for food safety across the U.S.

Report by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.